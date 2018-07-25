Wisconsin mom attacked at Walmart in front of kids after telling man to move cart

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of attacking a woman over a shopping cart. (KTRK)

By
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin man faces criminal charges after being accused of attacking a mom as her kids watched. It allegedly started when she told him to move a shopping cart.

Cori Richardson lost a portion of her hair and was left with serious bruising following the incident outside a Walmart.

Surveillance video shows her leave the store with her baby and child. John Engebos, 60, appears to ditch his empty cart behind their car.

That's when Richardson says Engebos violently attacked her.

"I've been a wreck. I'm not going to lie. I've teared up quite a few times just thinking about it. I'm just really grateful that my kids are okay," Richardson said.

Other customers came to help Richardson. They called 911 and even blocked in the suspect as he tried to take off.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attacku.s. & worldshoppingassaultwalmartWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man, 30, charged in fatal Wheeling crash that killed 16-year-old girl
City Council to vote on renaming Congress Parkway to honor Ida B. Wells
Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421
Oswego woman who suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder missing
City Council to vote on $8M in settlements
Teen charged in drunk driving crash that killed 2 classmates, police say
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
VIDEO: Driver threatened, then dragged in NYC road rage fight
Show More
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
More News