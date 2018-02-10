Wisconsin police officer punched in face during altercation

Darryl Griffin is accused of punching a Wisconsin police officer in the face.

A shoplifting suspect in Wisconsin is accused of punching a police officer in the face.

Dash-cam video captured at the scene shows officers attempting to arrest Darryl Griffin outside a Kohl's store. Police said Griffin stole approximately $70 worth of merchandise from the store.

Griffin attempted to fight off the officers and punched one of them in the face. Officers eventually tazed Griffin, and he fell to the ground.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredpolice officeru.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News