Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky sworn in during 100-mile ultramarathon

Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin.
State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.
Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.
Justice Karofsky this morning at 91 miles! Just 9 miles to go! #AlwaysRunning pic.twitter.com/5Zoc4PlEpK— Justice Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) August 2, 2020
Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Mile 99. pic.twitter.com/nIr5iZI1d6— Justice Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) August 2, 2020
The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court's conservative majority to 4-3.