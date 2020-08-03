Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky sworn in during 100-mile ultramarathon

Justice Karofsky this morning at 91 miles! Just 9 miles to go! #AlwaysRunning pic.twitter.com/5Zoc4PlEpK — Justice Jill Karofsky (@judgekarofsky) August 2, 2020

MADISON, Wisc. -- New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky finished her 100-mile ultramarathon Sunday after being sworn in mid-run.Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin.State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court's conservative majority to 4-3.