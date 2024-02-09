At least 3 reported tornadoes in Wisconsin, Illinois, ABC News meteorologists say

1st tornado to hit Wisconsin in February spotted, as weather in Chicago area warmer than normal

CHICAGO -- The first-ever tornado in February was spotted Thursday just south of Madison, the National Weather Service confirmed.

It was the first tornado ever for the state of Wisconsin during the month since records have been kept, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Rock County officials, in the area where the tornado was reported, received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines or other structures damaged.

There were no immediate reports of injuries though, Mark Elland, a shift supervisor at the Rock County 911 center, told the Wisconsin State Journal. He said there had been "numerous reports of tornado activity, funnel clouds," including reports from law enforcement of a tornado touching down in several areas of the county.

Accurate tornado records go back to 1950.

There were at least three reported tornadoes in Wisconsin and Illinois overnight, ABC News meteorologists said, along with ping-pong-ball-sized hail and damaging winds.

Lightning illuminated the Chicago skyline Thursday night, and some took advantage of warmer-than-normal weather.

People were out and about Thursday to take advantage of the warmer-than-normal temperatures ahead of the potential storms.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said Friday could see a record high of 56 degrees.

ABC News contributed to this report.