Wisconsin DNR board refuses to set early wolf hunt

This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources policy board has refused Republican legislators' request to implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR held three wolf seasons from 2012 to 2014 before a federal judge placed Great Lakes wolves back on the endangered species list.

Former President Donald Trump's administration removed them from the list earlier this month.

The DNR is planning a hunt in November, but a group of GOP legislators has demanded the agency launch the season immediately. Board member Greg Kazmierski offered a motion during a meeting Friday that would have started the hunt by Feb. 10 and set quotas at 2014 levels.

The board voted it down 4-3 amid concerns that Wisconsin's Native American tribes haven't been consulted as per treaty rights.
