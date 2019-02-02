Wisconsin woman charged after crashing SUV into police car, CVS in Zion

ZION, Ill. (WLS) --The 57-year-old driver of an SUV that hit a police car then crashed into a CVS store in north suburban Zion was charged and ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail on Saturday.
The driver, identified as Nina Allen, of Wisconsin, was supposed to report to jail Saturday to serve an 80-day sentence in Kenosha for a different DUI incident, her family said.
Friday night, police were called for a possibly intoxicated woman weaving between lanes on Sheridan Road. At about 6:45 p.m., she pulled into a CVS parking lot in the 4500 block of Route 173. Police followed and ordered her out of the vehicle.
She refused to leave her vehicle and revved her engine, the Zion police chief said. Officers moved out of the way as she rammed a squad car about eight or nine times, hopped a curb and then crashed into the wall of the CVS, Dumyahn said.
Allen did not crash through the wall at first, but rammed the building two more times with the SUV and broke through, leaving her vehicle about 35 feet within the building, police said. The vehicle left a hole in the corner of the building and buried itself deep in the card aisle, where tow truck drivers worked in teams to try to extract it. The path to pull it out is blocked by mangled shelves, broken cosmetics and shattered cement.
Allen was charged with aggravated drunken driving, property damage, aggravated assault of a peace officer, failure to obey a yield sign and improper traffic lane usage.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.