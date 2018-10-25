With Rogers Park killer still at large, parents taking precautions for Halloween

Some Rogers Park parents are reconsidering their Halloween plans as police continue to search for the man who shot and killed two people several weeks ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
"We might just have a little Halloween party with the kids and call it a day," said Jamie Martin, a mother.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Rogers Park murder suspect
Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in two murders in the Rogers Park neighborhood.


Chicago police will continue to have an increased presence in the neighborhood to calm any safety concerns.

Emily Price says she plans to still take her children trick-or-treating.

"I think we will be a little more vigilante," she said.

RELATED: Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Rogers Park, police say; 2 killed in 2 days

44th Ward Alderman Joe Moore is encouraging residents to take part in Halloween.

"There are people in my neighborhood that are still understandably nervous about going out and Halloween is a time where a lot of people where masks and costumes. We want to encourage people to go out but we also want to make sure they feel safe," he said.

Moore is teaming up with the 24th Police District for a safe alternative to going door-to-door.

There will be a trunk-or-treat at Willye B. White Park Wednesday from 3:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

"We will have cars that will be decorated and the kids will go from car-to-car and collect candy and inside the field house we will a number of games," Moore said.
