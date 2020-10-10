St. Charles hit-and-run leaves Chicago woman, 88, dead; person of interest in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6931254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Helen Radnoti, 88, of Chicago was killed in a St. Charles hit-and-run involving a pickup truck Friday. A person of interest is now in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody Saturday in the death of an 88-year-old Chicago woman killed after a pickup truck hit her in St. Charles.Police are now analyzing surveillance video that shows the moments before the woman was run over, according to officials.The woman, who was in a wheelchair, was crossing 3rd Street with her son Friday afternoon when a 2016 Dodge Ram waiting at the light began making a right turn onto westbound Main Street, witnesses told St. Charles police. The pickup allegedly struck the woman and continued on Main Street without stopping, police said.Avery Macklan was nearby when the incident happened and immediately called 911."I said, 'a woman has been hit by a car - they drove away,' and then I heard the sirens," she recalled.The clip shows the man driving up to the intersection of Main and 3rd Street in downtown St. Charles. Detectives said the driver, who can be seen hanging his arm outside of his open window, stopped at the red light then turned right on main, hitting the elderly woman."They got the walking sign. He did not see that there were pedestrians so he turned, hit them and kept going," Macklan said.Kane County Coroner Rob Russell identified the woman Saturday as Helen Radnoti.Witnesses said Radnoti's son was pushing her in the wheelchair as they crossed in the pedestrian walkway.A bystander tried CPR but was unsuccessful.The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said."It is sad because it is a fun weekend here because we are trying to do the scarecrow stroll toned down a bit and then this happens and there is just a wave of emotion on the patio and everyone is just like what now," Macklan said.St. Charles police officers are investigating the crash and have a person of interest in custody, officials said. They said they are working to gather more information dn witness statements as they file charges with the Kane County State's Attorney's Office."I am so, so sorry," Macklan said. "So unnecessary. Life is precious."