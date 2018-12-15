Witness describes dramatic scene where woman was shot in car

A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Saturday morning in the Northwest Side's Logan Square neighborhood.At 3:20 a.m., the 34-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. A green sports-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots.The female was grazed in the neck by the gunfire and brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Her condition was stabilized there.Witness Matthew Nalett said he was in the middle of calling paramedics for a woman unrelated to the shooting who was passed out in her car when he heard gunshots."I heard gunshots and they got louder and sounded closer. Then after 13 gunshots, I heard a loud boom, there was 6 occupants in the vehicle," Nalett said in an email to ABC7. "After hearing the crash, I backed up in middle of traffic and was first one on scene."Nalett said the car hit a dumpster while the occupants ducked to avoid the gunfire. Nalett said he called paramedics again, but everyone in the vehicle except the victim had left before any officials arrived.