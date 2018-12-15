Witness describes dramatic scene where woman was shot in car

A woman was shot while riding in a car in Logan Square early Saturday. (Matthew Nalett)

CHICAGO --
A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Saturday morning in the Northwest Side's Logan Square neighborhood.

At 3:20 a.m., the 34-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. A green sports-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots.

The female was grazed in the neck by the gunfire and brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Her condition was stabilized there.

Witness Matthew Nalett said he was in the middle of calling paramedics for a woman unrelated to the shooting who was passed out in her car when he heard gunshots.

"I heard gunshots and they got louder and sounded closer. Then after 13 gunshots, I heard a loud boom, there was 6 occupants in the vehicle," Nalett said in an email to ABC7. "After hearing the crash, I backed up in middle of traffic and was first one on scene."

Nalett said the car hit a dumpster while the occupants ducked to avoid the gunfire. Nalett said he called paramedics again, but everyone in the vehicle except the victim had left before any officials arrived.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingwoman shotchicago violenceChicagoLogan Square
Top Stories
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
Largest known diamond in North America found
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns
5K celebrates completion of Lakefront Trail Separation Project
Cremation business pleads with package thief to return ashes
Box truck explodes in middle of Los Angeles street
Obamacare enrollment continues despite judge striking down the law
Show More
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Woman who was pinned by SUV at Indiana toll booth dies four days later
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Driver killed in high-speed crash with concrete pillar
More News