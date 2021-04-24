2 rescued from car overturned in Wolfe Lake on Far South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 rescued from overturned car in Wolfe Lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews rescued two people after their car crashed into Wolfe Lake on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday.

The car ended up upside down in the water near East 126th Place and South Avenue O.

A man fishing nearby said he saw the car hit a barrier on the road head-on before it flew up into the air and ended up on its roof in the water.

Both adults in the car were pulled to safety.

They were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but they're expected to be OK.

Officials have not said what led to the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocar crashcar accidentwater rescuerescue
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News