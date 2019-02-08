Woman, 18, from west suburbs reported missing in Chicago

Ayla Habibovic. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
An 18-year-old woman from west suburban Carol Stream disappeared Thursday in the Loop, police said.

Ayla Habibovic, 18, was last seen in the 200-block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Habibovic was described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound white woman with brown eyes and hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black sweater, white and gray jeans and black boots.

Habibovic also wears glasses and was carrying a black or gray bag and brown purse when she disappeared, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

