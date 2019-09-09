'I'm just praying that it's the last one': Woman, 18, shot to death in Back of the Yards

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The victim, identified by family members as Treja Kelley, was walking in the 900-block of West 52nd Street at about 9:30 p.m. when police said a male suspect emerged from an alley and the two of them got into "a verbal altercation."

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body, police said.

"She was coming home from work and they tell me a car rolled up on them on 52nd Street and the guy got out and just started shooting," said Judy Fields, the victim's grandmother.

Kelley was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

"I heard the shooting and I came out on the porch and I saw everybody running," Fields said.

Fields said when she walked down her street she didn't know it was her granddaughter who had been shot. This is the third grandchild Fields has lost to gun violence.

"I don't understand why they can't stop these people from doing all this shooting or protect the kids in some kind of way," Fields said.

Fields said Treja was a good kid, graduated from high school this year with straight-As and was planning to enroll in college.

"My grandchildren are very dear to me and I'm losing them. That's the third one I've lost and I'm just praying that it's the last one," Fields said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the shooting and is not in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceteen killedteen shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
Chance the Rapper postpones tour; 1 Chicago show still on
Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'
34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
Uber Freight HQ coming to Chicago
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Show More
Students administer CPR, save driver after bus crashes into tree
Mother charged with murder in death of 5-month-old baby
Parents sentenced in Wis. girl's torture
Chicago Lighthouse promotes access, inclusion
Brewers fan receives heart transplant from Cubs fan
More TOP STORIES News