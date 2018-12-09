Woman, 19, arrested after escaping police custody at Cook County courthouse

A 19-year-old woman who escaped police custody last week was arrested Sunday evening in south suburban Summit, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.On Friday, Alicia Gines slipped out of her handcuffs at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.Gines was apprehended without incident at about 7 p.m. near Harlem and West Archer avenues, police said.Gines was arrested last week on an outstanding warrant stemming from a 2017 robbery charge. She was placed on the Cook County electronic monitoring program on Oct. 2, 2017.While in custody, she appeared at the Cook County courthouse and got out of her handcuffs to escape at about 10:40 a.m.Video surveillance captured an image of Gines after her escape."The investigation into the circumstances that existed at the time this defendant fled the courthouse is ongoing," the sheriff's office said in a statement.No further details, including whether she will face additional charges, were released Sunday night.