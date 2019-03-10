Woman charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer shot in Humboldt Park

A Chicago police officer was shot in the left shoulder Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the city's West Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old woman was denied bail Sunday after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Emily Petronella was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of over 5,000 grams of cannabis, according to police. Petronella was also charged with a misdemeanor for a bail bond violation.

Petronella's next court date is set for Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue while an officer was executing a search warrant. The warrant was for narcotics and illegal weapons.

As the officers arrived to the back door of the home, Petronella allegedly fired through the door, hitting the officer in the left shoulder.

Petronella, who was the subject of the search warrant, was arrested after the shooting.

Petronella was "known to police," Johnson said, and the department has had several encounters with her.

Chicago police said "during the search of the residence, officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of United States Currency."

No shots were fired by police.

The 34-year-old officer was in critical, but stable condition Sunday morning at Stroger Hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

He was from the 25th District's tactical unit. He worked for CPD for 4.5 years and previously served eight years in the Marine Corps.

