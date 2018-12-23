2 men sexually assault woman, 19, in car on SW side: police

EMBED </>More Videos

A 19-year-old woman said she was sexually assaulted in a vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO --
Police are searching for two people who pulled a 19-year-old girl into a car and sexually assaulted her Friday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., the male suspects in a black, four-door sedan trailing the woman as she walked north in the 4600-block of South Kedzie, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The woman headed westbound onto 45th Street, but the sedan continued to follow her, police said. The car's rear passenger then jumped out, approached the woman from behind and pulled her into the vehicle.

RELATED: Girl, 9, fights off attacker in Gage Park

After sexually assaulting the woman in an alley, the suspects threw her out of the car, police said.

The rear passenger is described as a 250-pound man, thought to be between the ages of 23 and 30, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 with a "pot belly," police said. He was seen wearing purple medical scrubs.

The driver was seen wearing an adjustable baseball cap and a blue jacket with a skull on the back, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeassaultsex assaultsuspect profileBrighton ParkChicago
Top Stories
Vigil to be held for woman missing in Lake Michigan
Man stabbed on Red Line train in South Loop
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
Stores open late for last-minute Christmas shoppers
Bears strive to win on road against 49ers
'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard
4-year-old boy among 2 critical after Aurora structure fire
Show More
Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6 when car hits building
Man critical after being shot in Gresham neighborhood
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
More News