Police are searching for two people who pulled a 19-year-old girl into a car and sexually assaulted her Friday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.Between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., the male suspects in a black, four-door sedan trailing the woman as she walked north in the 4600-block of South Kedzie, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The woman headed westbound onto 45th Street, but the sedan continued to follow her, police said. The car's rear passenger then jumped out, approached the woman from behind and pulled her into the vehicle.After sexually assaulting the woman in an alley, the suspects threw her out of the car, police said.The rear passenger is described as a 250-pound black man, thought to be between the ages of 23 and 30, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 with a "pot belly," police said. He was seen wearing purple medical scrubs.The driver, described as a black male, was seen wearing an adjustable baseball cap and a blue jacket with a skull on the back, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.