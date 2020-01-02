Woman, 2 kids not injured after vehicle shot on Dan Ryan near 31st Street

CHICAGO -- A vehicle carrying two children was shot Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.Someone fired shots and struck a white Toyota that was traveling northbound about 2:48 p.m. in the local lanes of the Dan Ryan near 31st street, Illinois State Police said.No one was hit, but a woman and two children inside the Toyota were taken to Mercy Hospital for observation, state police said.The exact location of the shooting is unclear, state police said.