Woman, 20, fatally shot after carjacking on West Side

A 20-year-old woman was carjacked and forced to drive for several blocks before being fatally shot in the head Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Police said the woman was a passenger in a parked car in the 2200-block of North Long Avenue when an unknown man got in the backseat and demanded the woman behind the wheel start driving.After several blocks police said the man shot the passenger twice in the back of the head, took money from her, and fled on foot.The victim was pronounced on scene. Police said she was not previously known to them.No one is currently in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.