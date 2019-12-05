Woman, 20, shot and critically wounded while driving in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A 20-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.She was shot in the head as she was driving in the 4200-block of South Fairfield Avenue Thursday at about 1:30 p.m., according to Chicago police and fire officials.Paramedics briefly treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, officials said.Police initially said she died from her injuries but later said they did not know her condition.This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.