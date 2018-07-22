Woman, 20, shot to death in Lansing parking lot

A woman was fatally wounded in a shooting early Sunday in south suburban Lansing.

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at Franciscan Health Chicago Heights after a friend dropped her off, according to Lansing police. When the officers arrived at the hospital, she had already died.

Jessica Finster, 20, of Sauk Village, was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives later learned that Finster had been shot during an altercation in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym at 17365 Torrence Ave., police said.

The fatal shooting doesn't appear to be "a random act," police said.

Anyone with information should call police at (708) 895-7150.
