A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood after being chased by four men who asked if her boyfriend was in a gang, Chicago police said.

Oceanea Jones, a graduate of Johnson College Prep, and her boyfriend were innocent victims with no criminal history or gang affiliation, police said.

At about 1:10 a.m., Jones and her boyfriend were at the Falcon Fuel gas station at 79th Street and Ashland Avenue on the South Side when they were approached by the four men.

They asked if the boyfriend was in a gang. When they said no, they started running and the group of men chased them.

Jones was gunned down nearby in the 1500-block of West 79th Street. She was struck in the back and pronounced dead at the scene. The boyfriend was not injured.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. The men ran off after the shooting, police said.

Jones' family is heartbroken.

"They just killed my baby. My daughter was a nice person. She ain't do nothing to nobody. She didn't really come outside," said mother Kenyatta Jones through sobs.

"She was a straight-A student. She just graduated. She stayed in the house and now she came outside with her boyfriend at the bus stop and some dudes chased them," said Carlos Jones, her uncle.

Chicago police's Area South detectives are investigating.

"This is a really high violent area, I mean really high violence over here all the time," said Demetrius Mingo, who lives in the neighborhood. 'This won't be the first innocent person in this neighborhood. There's been many multiple bodies on this exact ground that we're standing here right now of innocent people that have died in this neighborhood."
