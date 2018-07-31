Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham

A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot early Tuesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.The woman was at a gas station with her boyfriend when a group of four males approached them and asked him about his gang affiliation about 1:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.The couple ran away but the group chased after them. One of the males fired shots, striking the woman in her back, police said.She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The group ran off in an unknown direction.Area South detectives were investigating.