A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed after a robber got into her car on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Police said there were two children and another woman in the vehicle at the time of the attack. The children and the other woman, who was driving, were not injured, police said.The incident occurred at about 9:22 p.m. in the 2200-block of North Long Avenue. Police said a 21-year-old woman was sitting in a passenger seat of a parked vehicle when an unknown male suspect got into the back of the car and forced the female driver to begin drive.After she drove two blocks, police said, he shot the 21-year-old passenger twice in the head. Then he ran away after stealing the victim's money.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Maria Coronel of Chicago.No one is currently in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.