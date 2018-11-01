Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car with 2 children inside on NW Side

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed after a robber got into her car on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said there were two children in the vehicle at the time of the attack. The children were not injured, police said.

The incident occurred at about 9:22 p.m. in the 2200-block of North Long Avenue.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was sitting in a passenger seat of a parked vehicle when an unknown male got into the back of the car and forced the female driver to begin drive.

After she drove two blocks, police said, the male shot the 21-year-old passenger twice in the head. Then he ran away after stealing the victim's money.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.

In addition to the two children, police said female driver was also not injured.

No one is currently in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
