Woman, 21, wanted for April murder in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a murder in Englewood last April.Police said Tatianna Smith, 21, is connected to the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old woman in the 500-block of West Marquette Road on April 2019. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith who is described as 5'4" and 125 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.