Woman, 21, wanted for April murder in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a murder in Englewood last April.

Police said Tatianna Smith, 21, is connected to the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old woman in the 500-block of West Marquette Road on April 2019. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith who is described as 5'4" and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodmurderchicago crime
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Snow, wind create slick conditions for morning commute
Man posing as delivery driver sexually assaults woman in Irving Park: police
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy
Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Weed Legalization Guide
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends early, cold New Year's Eve Tuesday
Family 'livid' man only charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of college girlfriend
Football star Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
More TOP STORIES News