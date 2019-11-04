Woman, 22, shot in Bronzeville backyard on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old woman was shot in the backyard area of a Bronzeville residence on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon, police said.Chicago police said the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of S. Prairie at around 4 p.m.The woman was in a backyard when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was struck once in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody at this time, police said.Area Central Detectives are investigating the shooting.