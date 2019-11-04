Woman, 22, shot in Bronzeville backyard on South Side, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old woman was shot in the backyard area of a Bronzeville residence on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon, police said.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of S. Prairie at around 4 p.m.

The woman was in a backyard when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was struck once in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

Area Central Detectives are investigating the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronzevillewoman shotchicago shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane makes emergency landing at north suburban golf club
Girl, 13, shot in North Lawndale, police say
Group alleges Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings tried to reseat them because of their skin color
Illinois woman found fatally shot on I-65
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
Man charged after police chase through NW Indiana
Show More
Man arrested for driving 142 mph in a 55 mph zone
Chicago priest accused of sexually abusing minor reinstated
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Man, 28, critical after falling 4 stories off balcony on Near North Side
Celebrate National Sandwich Day with these savory deals
More TOP STORIES News