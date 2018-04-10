Woman, 23, accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas --
A woman in La Porte, Texas is accused of slamming her 76-year-old boyfriend in a door and threatening to kill him.

Jessica Leann Roth, 23, is charged with injury to an elderly individual.

The victim told police that he and Roth were fighting in their apartment in March. He reportedly went to the bedroom to try to avoid the argument when he says Roth shoved the door hard against his arm, injuring him.

The man went to police after he says Roth sent a text message to another person saying she wanted him dead.

Roth has not yet been arrested on the felony charge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abuseelder abusedomestic violenceu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News