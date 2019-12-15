Woman, 23, shot, injured while asleep inside Englewood home, police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old woman was asleep when she was injured Sunday morning after someone fired gunshots outside an Englewood home, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 1:27 a.m. the 23-year-old was sleeping in a second-floor when an unknown person fired multiple shots outside the house in the 500 block of West 62nd Street.

A bullet entered the home and hit the woman in the right ankle, police said.

The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

According to police, there were six other people were in the house at the time but no other injuries were reported.

Police said it's not clear who was the intended target of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.
