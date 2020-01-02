24-year-old woman found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman was found strangled to death Tuesday near a dumpster in suburban Des Plaines.

A man was garbage picking about 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 1500 block of Maple Street when he noticed an unresponsive woman near a dumpster in a parking lot, Des Plaines police said in a statement.

The man went home and called 911, police said. Officers responded, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they suspected foul play.

Autopsy results say she died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Her name has not been released.

The medical examiner's office initially indicated her age was 57, but later confirmed it was 24.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Task Force Forensics Team are investigating.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plaineshomicidewoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Weed Legalization Guide
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
Man stabbed on Blue Line train on West Side
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at St. Charles IHOP
Show More
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession of pregnant sister
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
Video rental store a community hub for movie lovers
Young woman dies in violent Woodstock crash
More TOP STORIES News