A 24-year-old woman who was in the bedroom of a home on the Near West Side was hit by a bullet Tuesday night.The shooting took place in the 2100-block of West Washington Boulevard at about 11:46 p.m., police said.The bullet hit the woman in the back and she was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. She was in the bedroom when she heard a shot and felt pain.Police are investigating and the circumstances of the shooting are not known.