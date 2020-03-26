Woman, 24, critical after drive-by shooting in Little Village, police say

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured in a drive-by Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the woman was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 3100-block of West 25th Street around 11:50 p.m. when someone approached in a white SUV and fired shots.

The woman was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. She is in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagechicago shootingwoman injuredshots firedchicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago warns of park, lakefront shutdown and police citations
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Try these tips when filing for unemployment during COVID-19 crisis
Hospitals face ethical and logistical questions amid ventilator shortage
Show More
Illinois' tax filing deadline delayed as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,865
Little Village bakery's twist on Concha sweet bread
Local man on mission to bring food, fellowship to homeless residents
Lake Bluff mom leads viral virtual kindergarten class
Mundelein mayor, wife positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News