Woman, 25, stabbed four times with broken wine glass in Park Manor bar

CHICAGO --
Two women got into an argument that resulted in one of them stabbing the other with a broken wine glass Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:40 a.m., the 25-year-old and 30-year-old were quarreling inside an establishment in the first block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago police. The 30-year-old took a broken wine glass and stabbed the other woman in the back, head, shoulder and arm.

Security guards at the business held onto the older woman until officers arrived to arrest her, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and released later that morning in good condition, police said. The other woman suffered a minor cut to the hand but did not require medical treatment.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
