Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car in LeClaire Courts on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side Monday night, Chicago police said.The woman was a passenger in a parked red sedan in the 5000-block of West 46th Street when at about 11:02 p.m. police said someone from a passing white-colored SUV fired shots at them.The woman was shot in the chest and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.A source says the woman was in the car with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting and neither she nor the boyfriend were known to police. The motive of the shooting is not known.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.