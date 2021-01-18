chicago shooting

Woman, 26, shot to death at stop light in Garfield Park ID'd

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot to death in her car late Sunday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said that someone pulled up next to the woman and fired shots at her just after 11 p.m.

The woman was stopped at a red light in the 700-block of North Hamlin Avenue when she was struck in the head twice.

The 26-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital where police said she died. The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Qiana Harding of Chicago.

A source told ABC7 that the victim was not known to police.

No one was in custody early Monday morning as Area Four detectives investigated the fatal shooting.

There was no description of the offender or the vehicle.

Sunday's homicide added to a long list of weekend violence in Chicago.

Twenty-three people were shot, six fatally across the city since Friday evening.

Last weekend, five people were killed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkwoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimehomicide investigationhomicidegun violencewoman killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
23 shot, 6 fatally over weekend
Off-duty suburban police officer's car shot at on South Side
15-year-old girl among 19 shot over weekend
'Brilliant' U of C student killed in shooting rampage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago, suburban counties move to Tier 2 COVID mitigations
5 carjackings in Wicker Park over weekend: police
Nooses found at York HS football field in Elmhurst: police
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
Man with hatchet robs suburban Walgreens
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
Ice Castles to open in Wisconsin Friday
Show More
8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash
New generation of Black Lives Matter activists pick up Dr. King's mission
Father, son veterans get COVID-19 vaccine at Hines VA Hospital
Baby monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo
Anjanette Young rally calls for Chicago police reforms
More TOP STORIES News