Woman, 27, fatally shot inside Ravenswood Manor apartment identified

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed when someone tried to get into her Ravenswood Manor apartment Monday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was with a man inside a second floor apartment in the 4400-block of North Francisco Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. they heard a knock at the door.

When the man went up to answer it, he saw a man wearing all black with a ski mask on who attempted to force his way into the apartment, police said.

The woman jumped in to try and help close the door when police said the alleged intruder opened fire, shooting her several times in the chest.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as Stephanie Brooks.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ravenswood manorchicagochicago shootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to Chicago area beginning Tuesday
Pedestrian fatally struck in Schiller Park
Which is cheaper in Chicago: Uber, Lyft or taxi?
Hearing to determine if Rod Blagojevich can keep law license
Paczki Day: Chicago bakeries celebrate Fat Tuesday with Polish pastries
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Memorial of nurse killed in Little Village drive-by vandalized, family says
Show More
'Bachelor' Peter faces Fantasy Suite ultimatum
Thieves steal ATM from SW Side gas station convenience store
Chicago AccuWeather: Mix of rain, snow Tuesday
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Man 23, charged in South Side crash that injured 5, including 2 cops
More TOP STORIES News