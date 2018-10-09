Woman, 27, missing from South Chicago

Chicago police are asking for the public's helping finding a missing woman from the South Side.Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen a week ago Tuesday near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, "Lucky Libra" on her back.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.