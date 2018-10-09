Woman, 27, missing from South Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police are asking for the public's helping finding a missing woman from the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are asking for the public's helping finding a missing woman from the South Side.

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen a week ago Tuesday near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanChicagoSouth Chicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of 4 pushing car killed in Streamwood crash
Police: 3 CPD officers assaulted, locked inside Englewood home
Amazon holding job fair Tuesday, looking to fill 6,000 Chicago area positions
Woman grabbed from behind, sexually assaulted on South Side
Metra MDW switch problem at Roselle causing major delays
Nikki Haley resigning as US ambassador to UN
Photo of late husband stolen from woman's cart at Walmart
Hurricane Michael Live Tracker: Category 2 storm heading toward Florida coast
Show More
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms possible Tuesday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
More News