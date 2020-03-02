Woman, 28, sexually assaulted in Uber rideshare vehicle in Lakeview, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an Uber rideshare driver in the Lakeview neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was picked up by a rideshare service at around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300-block of North Sheffield Avenue.

The woman was then sexually assaulted inside the vehicle by the rideshare driver before being driven about four miles west to the 3300-block of North Karlov Avenue in Kilbourn Park to be dropped off, police said.

The woman was transported to Community First Hospital and police said she is in good condition.

The crime is under investigation and no one is in custody.
