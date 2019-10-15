Police ask for help seeking California woman, 3 kids after possible kidnapping

By and ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help seeking four people who may have been kidnapped by a family member in Sylmar.

Police are looking for Liliana Lopez, 29, and her three children - Jakob Cabrera, 9, Steven Matthew Lopez, 6, and Stephana Lopez, 5.

Police are looking for three children from Sylmar: Stephana Lopez, Steven Matthew Lopez and Jakob Cabrera.

Police are looking for three children from Sylmar: Stephana Lopez, Steven Matthew Lopez and Jakob Cabrera.



They are also looking for Esteban Lopez, 28. He is believed to be a suspect in their disappearance, but police did not specify his exact relationship to the alleged victims.

Police were called to the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 9 and found that a possible kidnapping had occurred. Police were continuing to search for them even as the Saddle Ridge Fire started up the next day and raged throughout the area.

They asked for the public's help finding any of the five individuals. The family's Great Dane has also been missing.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they saw Esteban Lopez at the house partying with some friends Saturday night. But they have not seen the other family members.

There are two vehicles associated with the missing victims and suspect: a 2007 dark gray Lexus 350 IS with California license plate 7JOM377 and a 1996 lifted white Chevy Tahoe with black rims and California license plate 3RSR716.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chamberlain or Det. Arroyo at (213)486-6840. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiakidnappingmissing childrenu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS to resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooing of woman in her own home
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Get in line for 'magic' well water in Schiller Woods
Glendale Heights village administrator charged with DUI, leaving scene of Labor Day crash
Show More
Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
13-year-old sexually assaulted as she waited for her mail: HPD
Prosecutor from Wis. gunned down in Micronesia after run with dog
11-year-old twins collaborate to create gourmet treat business
Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery of CTA rider in Loop
More TOP STORIES News