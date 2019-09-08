Woman, 31, shot, killed in Dolton, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot and killed Sunday in south suburban Dolton.Angelneka Smith, 31, was shot multiple times about 1 a.m. at 144th Place and South King Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.She was pronounced dead at 1:41 a.m., the medical examiner's office said. Smith lived in Fuller Park on the South Side.An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled Smith's death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said.Dolton police did not respond to a request for additional information.