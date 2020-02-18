Woman, 33, charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy in Logan Square

Sara Damyan, 33 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 33-year-old woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Logan Square last year.

Police said Sara Damyan sexually assaulted a boy multiple times between Jan. 15, 2019 and March 8, 2019. They said the assault or assaults occurred in a residence in the 2400-block of North Kedzie in the city's Logan Square neighborhood, and the victim was 13 at the time.

No further information was available, police said.

Damyan was arrested in North Center Monday morning and charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault. She is due in bond court Tuesday.
