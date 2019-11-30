Woman, 34, last seen in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO -- A 34-year-old woman reported missing was last seen in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.Maria Guadalupe Guillen-Saldana was last seen Nov. 23 in the 6100 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago police said.She was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, black pants and black gym shoes. Guillen-Saldana has tattoos of a skull on her right leg, hearts with wings on her lower back, "Faby" with a heart on her right shoulder and footprints on the upper left side of chest.Guillen-Saldana is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair, police said. She wears pink prescription glasses.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.