missing person

Woman, 34, last seen in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO -- A 34-year-old woman reported missing was last seen in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Maria Guadalupe Guillen-Saldana was last seen Nov. 23 in the 6100 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, black pants and black gym shoes. Guillen-Saldana has tattoos of a skull on her right leg, hearts with wings on her lower back, "Faby" with a heart on her right shoulder and footprints on the upper left side of chest.

Guillen-Saldana is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair, police said. She wears pink prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
