Woman fatally stabbed in Chatham on Chicago's South Side ID'd, ME says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who police say was stabbed to death Monday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the victim as 37-year-old Mary Watkins.

According to police, Watkins was found around 6:57 p.m. inside a residence in the 8100-block of South Ellis Avenue unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released a cause of death.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
