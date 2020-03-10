Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death Monday in Chatham on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the woman was found around 6:57 p.m. inside a residence in the 8100-block of South Ellis Avenue unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released official details about the death.No victim information has been released at this time.No one is in custody.Area Central detectives are investigating.