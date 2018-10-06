Woman, 37, found fatally stabbed in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was fatally stabbed Friday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:14 a.m., 37-year-old Nicole Kinsley was found with her throat slashed at 4149 W. Cermak Road, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Kinsley was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy found she died from multiple stab wounds, and her dead was ruled a homicide.

A man was in custody Friday night, but he was released Saturday without being charged, police said.

Police declined to release further details about the case.

