Woman, 40, missing from Rogers Park

Police say Rebecca Mason last contacted her family on April 24 from the 1500 block of West Estes Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old woman has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Mason is 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she recently shaved and police say she has a full back tattoo.

According to police, it is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.
