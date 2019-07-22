Woman, 40, missing from Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old woman has been reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side, according to Chicago police.Police say Rebecca Mason last contacted her family on April 24 from the 1500 block of West Estes Avenue.She may be in need of medical attention, police said.Mason is 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she recently shaved and police say she has a full back tattoo.According to police, it is not known what she was last seen wearing.Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.