Woman, 45, killed at hotel in Lake Co. Indiana, police say

MERRIVILLE, Ind. -- A woman was killed Sunday at a hotel in Merrillville, Indiana.Authorities were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to the Hampton Inn located at 8353 Georgia Street, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.Betty J. Claudio, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m. and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.Details about the cause of her death were not immediately available.Merrillville police could not be reached for further information at this time.Officials at the Hampton Inn declined to comment on the investigation.