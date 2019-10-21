Woman, 45, missing from Austin

CHICAGO -- A 45-year-old woman is reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Carlita Jones was last seen Oct. 4 and is missing from the area of Randolph Street and Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

She frequents the area of 115th Street and Halsted Street in West Pullman, police said. Jones may also be in west suburban Cicero.

Jones is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
