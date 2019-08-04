Woman, 47, critical after hit-and-run in Humboldt Park on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 47-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

According to police, around approximately 10:20 p.m. the woman was waiting near a corner to cross the street in the 3600 block of West Division Street, when a person driving an unknown vehicle sped through the intersection and struck her.

Police said the driver continued eastbound on Division.

The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding, police said.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

CPD's Major Accidents unit and Area North detectives are investigating the crash.
