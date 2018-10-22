Woman, 50, shot to death in Marquette Park

CHICAGO --
A 50-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

Just before 5 p.m., the woman was shot in the head in the 6800 block of South Rockwell, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office didn't immediately confirm her death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
