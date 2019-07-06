Woman, 51, killed in Lawndale hit-and-run: police

CHICAGO -- A 51-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a black sedan Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Annie Johnson was standing on the street about 12:49 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when someone southbound "at a high rate of speed" in a black sedan hit her, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The driver of the sedan fled the scene.

Johnson was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. She lived in Lawndale.

The driver of the sedan was later taken into custody, and charges are pending, authorities said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
